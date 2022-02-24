Lisa Bowen has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Lisa Bowen is a Nurse Practitioner in Alexandria, VA.
Beauregard Medical Center4660 Kenmore Ave, Alexandria, VA 22304 Directions (703) 820-7000
Lisa is a professional and caring practitioner. I appreciate her demeanor and understanding. She cares about her patients and is thoughtful and helpful. I highly recommend her.
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1801430053
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Lisa Bowen, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Lisa Bowen appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.