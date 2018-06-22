See All Nurse Practitioners in Revere, MA
Lisa Brengola, NP

Family Medicine (Nurse Practitioner)
4.2 (4)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview of Lisa Brengola, NP

Lisa Brengola, NP is a Family Medicine Nurse Practitioner in Revere, MA. 

Lisa Brengola works at Tufts Medical Center Community Care in Revere, MA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Cigna and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Lisa Brengola's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Tufts Medical Center Community Care
    425 REVERE ST, Revere, MA 02151 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Lawrence Memorial Hospital of Medford
  • MelroseWakefield Hospital

Diabetes
High Cholesterol
Hypertension
Diabetes
High Cholesterol
Hypertension

Diabetes Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Diabetes
High Cholesterol Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Physical Examination Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Massachusetts
    • Boston Medical Center HealthNet Plan
    • Cigna
    • Commonwealth Care
    • Elderplan
    • Fallon Community Health Plan
    • First Health
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Humana
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • Neighborhood Health Plan
    • Tufts Health Plan
    • UniCare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • USA Managed Care Organization

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 4 ratings
    Patient Ratings (4)
    5 Star
    (3)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Jun 22, 2018
    After recently moving back to Massachusetts and needing a new doctor/nurse practitioner, I was nervous after the level of health care (or lack of) that was experienced in the area I previously resided. Lisa Brengola was professional, understanding and answered all of 'many, many' questions to the best of her ability. She made me feel very comfortable expressing my concerns. I would definitely recommend Ms. Brengola to all of my friends and family.
    JM in MA — Jun 22, 2018
    About Lisa Brengola, NP

    Specialties
    • Family Medicine (Nurse Practitioner)
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1841289212
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Lisa Brengola, NP is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Lisa Brengola is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Lisa Brengola has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Lisa Brengola has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Lisa Brengola works at Tufts Medical Center Community Care in Revere, MA. View the full address on Lisa Brengola’s profile.

    4 patients have reviewed Lisa Brengola. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Lisa Brengola.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Lisa Brengola, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Lisa Brengola appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

