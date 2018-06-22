Lisa Brengola, NP is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Lisa Brengola is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Lisa Brengola, NP
Offers telehealth
Overview of Lisa Brengola, NP
Lisa Brengola, NP is a Family Medicine Nurse Practitioner in Revere, MA.
Lisa Brengola works at
Lisa Brengola's Office Locations
Tufts Medical Center Community Care425 REVERE ST, Revere, MA 02151 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- Lawrence Memorial Hospital of Medford
- MelroseWakefield Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Accepted Insurance Carriers:
- Aetna
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Massachusetts
- Boston Medical Center HealthNet Plan
- Cigna
- Commonwealth Care
- Elderplan
- Fallon Community Health Plan
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Neighborhood Health Plan
- Tufts Health Plan
- UniCare
- UnitedHealthCare
- USA Managed Care Organization
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Lisa Brengola?
After recently moving back to Massachusetts and needing a new doctor/nurse practitioner, I was nervous after the level of health care (or lack of) that was experienced in the area I previously resided. Lisa Brengola was professional, understanding and answered all of 'many, many' questions to the best of her ability. She made me feel very comfortable expressing my concerns. I would definitely recommend Ms. Brengola to all of my friends and family.
About Lisa Brengola, NP
- Family Medicine (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1841289212
Frequently Asked Questions
Lisa Brengola has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Lisa Brengola accepts Aetna, Cigna and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Lisa Brengola using Healthline FindCare.
Lisa Brengola has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
4 patients have reviewed Lisa Brengola. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Lisa Brengola.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Lisa Brengola, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Lisa Brengola appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.