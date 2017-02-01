Lisa Brewer has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Lisa Brewer, MA
Overview
Lisa Brewer, MA is a Psychologist in Hendersonville, NC.
Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
1527 Greenville Hwy Ste 8, Hendersonville, NC 28792
(828) 693-3338
Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 12:00pm
Ratings & Reviews
Very patient and understanding of the child she was working with - individualized her approach. Gave very thoughtful feedback
About Lisa Brewer, MA
- Psychology
- English
Frequently Asked Questions
4 patients have reviewed Lisa Brewer. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Lisa Brewer.
