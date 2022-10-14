See All Nurse Practitioners in Easton, MD
Lisa Bronaugh, NP

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
5.0 (1)
Call for new patient details

Offers telehealth

Overview of Lisa Bronaugh, NP

Lisa Bronaugh, NP is a Nurse Practitioner in Easton, MD. 

Lisa Bronaugh works at Miles River Physicians in Easton, MD. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Lisa Bronaugh's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Miles River Physicians
    607 Dutchmans Ln, Easton, MD 21601 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (410) 820-4880
    • Aetna
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 1 ratings
    Patient Ratings (1)
    5 Star
    (1)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Oct 14, 2022
I started seeing Lisa Bronaugh when I moved to the Eastern Shore. Now that I am back on the other side of the Bay Bridge I am still seeing her even though she is quite a distance from where I now live. Lisa is a great listener, explains the ins and outs of diabetes with knowledge and precision, she is personable. Willing to make changes after discussing pros and cons. She is never hurried (although I am sure on a time schedule:)) and makes a patient feel quite welcome. I highly recommend Lisa Bronaugh for your diabetes care.
Gabriele U Mecca — Oct 14, 2022
    About Lisa Bronaugh, NP

    Specialties
    • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Lisa Bronaugh has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Lisa Bronaugh works at Miles River Physicians in Easton, MD. View the full address on Lisa Bronaugh’s profile.

    Lisa Bronaugh has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Lisa Bronaugh.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Lisa Bronaugh, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Lisa Bronaugh appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

