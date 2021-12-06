Dr. Butterfield has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Lisa Butterfield, OD
Overview of Dr. Lisa Butterfield, OD
Dr. Lisa Butterfield, OD is an Optometrist in Warrenton, VA.
Dr. Butterfield works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Butterfield's Office Locations
-
1
Samuel L. Weir O.d. PC528 Waterloo Rd, Warrenton, VA 20186 Directions (540) 347-0555
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Butterfield?
Dr Butterfield did a very thorough exam and was able to diagnose an optic nerve issue that my previous doctor hadn’t found. This allowed me to get treatment from a specialist in a timely manner.
About Dr. Lisa Butterfield, OD
- Optometry
- English
- 1992107254
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Butterfield accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Butterfield has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Butterfield works at
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Butterfield. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Butterfield.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Butterfield, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Butterfield appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.