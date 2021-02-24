Dr. Lisa Calaway-Batky, OD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Calaway-Batky is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Lisa Calaway-Batky, OD
Dr. Lisa Calaway-Batky, OD is an Optometrist in Dallas, TX.
Dr. Lisa Calaway-Batky5600 W Lovers Ln Ste 118, Dallas, TX 75209 Directions (214) 956-7800
Extremely Knowledgeable and Extremely Thorough!!!!
- Optometry
- English
- 1114082336
Dr. Calaway-Batky has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Calaway-Batky has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Calaway-Batky. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Calaway-Batky.
