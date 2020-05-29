Lisa Cohen, PA-C is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Lisa Cohen is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Lisa Cohen, PA-C
Lisa Cohen, PA-C is a Physician Assistant in Boynton Beach, FL. They specialize in Physician Assistant (PA), has 17 years of experience. They graduated from NOVA SOUTHEASTERN UNIVERSITY.
MSPB Internal Medicine - Dr. Speizman, Dr. Jacob, Dr. Ermine & Dr. Raxenberg2015 Ocean Dr Ste 8, Boynton Beach, FL 33426 Directions (561) 737-4777
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
Always pleasant, courteous and answers all questions and concerns. Replies to questions on the phone quickly and handles requests for prescription refills fast.
- Physician Assistant (PA)
- 17 years of experience
- English
- 1679692453
- NOVA SOUTHEASTERN UNIVERSITY
Lisa Cohen has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Lisa Cohen accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Lisa Cohen has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
4 patients have reviewed Lisa Cohen. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Lisa Cohen.
