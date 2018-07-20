Lisa Connelly has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Lisa Connelly, MA
Overview
Lisa Connelly, MA is a Counselor in Mesa, AZ.
Lisa Connelly works at
Locations
-
1
Superstition Springs Counseling Services of Arizona7254 E Southern Ave Ste 123, Mesa, AZ 85209 Directions (480) 495-5356Monday10:00am - 6:00pmWednesday10:00am - 4:00pmThursday10:00am - 5:00pmFriday12:00pm - 5:00pm
View All Accepted Carriers
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Lisa Connelly?
I saw Lisa years ago but my insurance changed and I had to discontinue. Up until this day I have never found a counselor as good as her. Anyone who has the opportunity to work with Lisa is very fortunate and will receive a higher probability of repairing whatever it is, you are seeing her for.
About Lisa Connelly, MA
- Counseling
- English
- 1952572620
Frequently Asked Questions
Lisa Connelly accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Lisa Connelly has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
2 patients have reviewed Lisa Connelly. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Lisa Connelly.
