Lisa Cook, FNP
Overview of Lisa Cook, FNP
Lisa Cook, FNP is a Nurse Practitioner in Kingsport, TN.
Lisa Cook works at
Lisa Cook's Office Locations
Wellmont Medical Associates Kingsport Sevier117 W Sevier Ave, Kingsport, TN 37660 Directions (423) 224-3300
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Lisa has been our PC for about 17-18 years. We followed her to any new office. We've butted heads on occasion, but always worked through it. She's leaving for the next chapter in her career and we will definitely miss her excellent care. Lisa, take care.
About Lisa Cook, FNP
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1538163076
Frequently Asked Questions
Lisa Cook has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Lisa Cook accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Lisa Cook has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
6 patients have reviewed Lisa Cook. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Lisa Cook.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Lisa Cook, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Lisa Cook appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.