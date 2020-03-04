Lisa Coston accepts Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Lisa Coston, LMHC
Offers telehealth
Overview
Lisa Coston, LMHC is a Counselor in Lafayette, IN.
Lisa Coston works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Community & Family Resource Center100 Saw Mill Rd Ste 3200, Lafayette, IN 47905 Directions (764) 742-4848
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
- Sagamore Health Network
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Lisa Coston?
10/10. Understands the Engineer mindset/anxiety/ADHD/ overall just a great therapist.
About Lisa Coston, LMHC
- Counseling
- English
- 1497975791
Frequently Asked Questions
Lisa Coston has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Lisa Coston works at
6 patients have reviewed Lisa Coston. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Lisa Coston.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Lisa Coston, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Lisa Coston appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.