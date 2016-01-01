Lisa Criss accepts Aetna and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Lisa Criss, NP
Overview of Lisa Criss, NP
Lisa Criss, NP is a Nurse Practitioner in Steubenville, OH.
Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Lisa Criss' Office Locations
-
1
4100 Johnson Rd, Steubenville, OH 43935
Directions
Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Lisa Criss?
About Lisa Criss, NP
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- Female
- 1790936755
Hospital Affiliations
- Trinity Medical Center East
Frequently Asked Questions
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Lisa Criss using Healthline FindCare.
Lisa Criss has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Lisa Criss has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Lisa Criss.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Lisa Criss, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Lisa Criss appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.