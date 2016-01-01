See All Counselors in Newton, MA
Lisa Da Silva, LMHC

Counseling
Overview

Lisa Da Silva, LMHC is a Counselor in Newton, MA. 

Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    34 Lincoln St, Newton, MA 02461 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (617) 965-9369
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Tufts Health Plan

    Ratings & Reviews
    About Lisa Da Silva, LMHC

    Specialties
    • Counseling
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1780760157
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Lisa Da Silva has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.

    Lisa Da Silva has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Lisa Da Silva.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Lisa Da Silva, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Lisa Da Silva appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

