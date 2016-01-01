Lisa Da Silva accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Lisa Da Silva, LMHC
Overview
Lisa Da Silva, LMHC is a Counselor in Newton, MA.
Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
- 1 34 Lincoln St, Newton, MA 02461 Directions (617) 965-9369
View All Accepted Carriers
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Tufts Health Plan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Lisa Da Silva?
About Lisa Da Silva, LMHC
- Counseling
- English
- 1780760157
Frequently Asked Questions
Lisa Da Silva has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Lisa Da Silva has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Lisa Da Silva.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Lisa Da Silva, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Lisa Da Silva appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.