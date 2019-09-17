Lisa Davis has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Lisa Davis, PA
Overview
Lisa Davis, PA is a Physician Assistant in Miami, FL.
Locations
Baptist Health Medical Group Physicians LLC7400 SW 87th Ave Ste 100, Miami, FL 33173 Directions (305) 275-8200
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Lisa made an extremely positive impression on me. She is the example of what every professional medical practitioner should be. She was kind, understanding, took the time to explain things in detail to me in a way I could understand. I didn't feel rushed in the least. What a wonderful human being.
About Lisa Davis, PA
- Physician Assistant (PA)
- English
- 1629207808
Frequently Asked Questions
Lisa Davis accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Lisa Davis has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Lisa Davis, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Lisa Davis appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.