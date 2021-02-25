See All Nurse Practitioners in Riverside, CA
Lisa Debrier

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
2.3 (3)
Accepting new patients

Overview of Lisa Debrier

Lisa Debrier is a Nurse Practitioner in Riverside, CA. 

Lisa Debrier works at Bloomington Community Health in Riverside, CA. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Annabelle Custodio, FNP
Lisa Debrier's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Bloomington Community Health
    2933 UNIVERSITY AVE, Riverside, CA 92507 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (951) 224-8220

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
Bipolar Disorder Chevron Icon
Depression Chevron Icon
Depressive Disorders Chevron Icon
Generalized Anxiety Disorder Chevron Icon
Obsessive-Compulsive Disorder (OCD) Chevron Icon
Psychiatric Diseases Chevron Icon
Psychiatric Evaluation - Child and Adolescent Chevron Icon
Psychiatric Medication Therapy Chevron Icon
Psychoeducation Chevron Icon
Schizophrenia Chevron Icon

Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

2.3
Average provider rating
Based on 3 ratings
Patient Ratings (3)
5 Star
(1)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(2)
About Lisa Debrier

Specialties
  • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
Specialties
Languages Spoken
  • English
Languages Spoken
NPI Number
  • 1265807762
NPI Number
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Frequently Asked Questions

Lisa Debrier is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Lisa Debrier is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Lisa Debrier has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

Lisa Debrier has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Lisa Debrier works at Bloomington Community Health in Riverside, CA. View the full address on Lisa Debrier’s profile.

3 patients have reviewed Lisa Debrier. The overall rating for this provider is 2.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Lisa Debrier.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Lisa Debrier, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Lisa Debrier appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

