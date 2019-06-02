Lisa Diaz-Barriga has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Lisa Diaz-Barriga, MSN is a Nurse Practitioner in Nashville, TN.
Interventional Pain Center - Skyline3443 Dickerson Pike Ste 730, Nashville, TN 37207 Directions (615) 972-1100Monday7:15am - 6:00pmTuesday7:15am - 6:00pmWednesday7:15am - 6:00pmThursday7:15am - 6:00pmFriday8:00am - 4:00pm
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Best Nurse practitioner in Tennessee.
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1104951177
Lisa Diaz-Barriga accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Lisa Diaz-Barriga has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
4 patients have reviewed Lisa Diaz-Barriga. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Lisa Diaz-Barriga.
