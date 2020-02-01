See All Family Doctors in Suwanee, GA
Lisa Diglio, PA

Family Medicine
5.0 (5)
Accepting new patients
22 years of experience

Overview

Lisa Diglio, PA is a Family Medicine Specialist in Suwanee, GA. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from Emory University.

Lisa Diglio works at Pandya Medical Center in Suwanee, GA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

5/5
Locations

  1. 1
    Pandya Medical Center
    3925 Johns Creek Ct, Suwanee, GA 30024 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (770) 709-6922

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Acne
Allergic Disorders
Allergies
Acne
Allergic Disorders
Allergies

Acne Chevron Icon
Allergic Disorders Chevron Icon
Allergies Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Chronic Diseases Chevron Icon
Depression Chevron Icon
Depressive Disorders Chevron Icon
Dermatological Disorders Chevron Icon
Diabetes Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 1 Chevron Icon
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
High Cholesterol Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
Psoriasis Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Diseases Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Alliant Health Plans
    • Beech Street (Multiplan)
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
    • Cigna
    • Companion Benefit Alternatives
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Evolutions Healthcare Systems
    • First Health
    • Galaxy Health Network
    • Humana
    • Medicare
    • NovaNet
    • PHCS
    • Southern Health Services (Coventry Health Care)
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Universal American
    • USA Managed Care Organization

    Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 5 ratings
    Patient Ratings (5)
    5 Star
    (5)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Feb 01, 2020
    Lisa spends a lot of time with her patients and really takes the time to get to know them. I’ve had a lot of post partum complications over the past year and she has put my mind at ease and has taken good care of me. If you want a doctor who takes the time to know you and focuses on prevention, Lisa is the doc for you!
    Elise — Feb 01, 2020
    Photo: Lisa Diglio, PA
    About Lisa Diglio, PA

    Specialties
    • Family Medicine
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 22 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1275527061
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • Emory University
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • Rhodes College
    Undergraduate School

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Lisa Diglio, PA is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Lisa Diglio is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Lisa Diglio has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Lisa Diglio has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Lisa Diglio works at Pandya Medical Center in Suwanee, GA. View the full address on Lisa Diglio’s profile.

    5 patients have reviewed Lisa Diglio. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Lisa Diglio.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Lisa Diglio, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Lisa Diglio appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.