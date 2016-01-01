See All Nurse Practitioners in Tampa, FL
Lisa Dinard

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
5.0 (1)
Call for new patient details

Overview of Lisa Dinard

Lisa Dinard is a Nurse Practitioner in Tampa, FL. 

Lisa Dinard works at Locicero Medical Group in Tampa, FL. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Lisa Dinard's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Locicero Medical Group
    2605 W Swann Ave Ste 600, Tampa, FL 33609 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (813) 876-7073
    Monday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    • Cigna

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 1 ratings
    Patient Ratings (1)
    5 Star
    (1)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    About Lisa Dinard

    Specialties
    • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1114225240
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Lisa Dinard has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Lisa Dinard has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Lisa Dinard works at Locicero Medical Group in Tampa, FL. View the full address on Lisa Dinard’s profile.

    Lisa Dinard has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Lisa Dinard.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Lisa Dinard, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Lisa Dinard appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

