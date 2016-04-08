See All Counselors in Litchfield Park, AZ
Lisa Dodd, LPC

Counseling
1.8 (21)
Call for new patient details

Overview

Lisa Dodd, LPC is a Counselor in Litchfield Park, AZ. 

Lisa Dodd works at Pineda Counseling Services LLC in Litchfield Park, AZ. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Pineda Counseling Services LLC
    549 E Plaza Cir Ste A, Litchfield Park, AZ 85340 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (602) 708-3358
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Humana

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    1.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 21 ratings
    Patient Ratings (21)
    5 Star
    (4)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (17)
    Apr 08, 2016
    My daughters and I have been patients of Lisa Dodd for over 3 years now. I could not have asked for a better therapist for all 3 of us! We have been through some very traumatic experiences and Lisa has always been truthful, resourceful, gentle (when needed) and sincere. Her evaluations have always ended up being correct even when I refused to see the truth and her treatment has always been direct and healing. I appreciate her honesty and her commmittment to my well being and my daughters.
    Lexi W. in Goodyear, AZ — Apr 08, 2016
    About Lisa Dodd, LPC

    Specialties
    • Counseling
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1649367673
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Lisa Dodd has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Lisa Dodd works at Pineda Counseling Services LLC in Litchfield Park, AZ. View the full address on Lisa Dodd’s profile.

    21 patients have reviewed Lisa Dodd. The overall rating for this provider is 1.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Lisa Dodd.

