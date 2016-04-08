Lisa Dodd accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Lisa Dodd, LPC
Overview
Lisa Dodd, LPC is a Counselor in Litchfield Park, AZ.
Lisa Dodd works at
Locations
Pineda Counseling Services LLC549 E Plaza Cir Ste A, Litchfield Park, AZ 85340 Directions (602) 708-3358
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
My daughters and I have been patients of Lisa Dodd for over 3 years now. I could not have asked for a better therapist for all 3 of us! We have been through some very traumatic experiences and Lisa has always been truthful, resourceful, gentle (when needed) and sincere. Her evaluations have always ended up being correct even when I refused to see the truth and her treatment has always been direct and healing. I appreciate her honesty and her commmittment to my well being and my daughters.
About Lisa Dodd, LPC
- Counseling
- English
- 1649367673
Frequently Asked Questions
Lisa Dodd has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

21 patients have reviewed Lisa Dodd. The overall rating for this provider is 1.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Lisa Dodd.
