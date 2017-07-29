Lisa Dunagan accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Lisa Dunagan, LCMHC
Overview
Lisa Dunagan, LCMHC is a Counselor in Portsmouth, NH.
Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
- 1 539 Islington St Ste 1, Portsmouth, NH 03801 Directions (603) 674-8748
View All Accepted Carriers
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Lisa Dunagan?
Lisa brings great thoughtfulness, good humor and profound wisdom to her work. I would whole-heartedly recommend her to anyone seeking to make a change, to be heard and to find solace.
About Lisa Dunagan, LCMHC
- Counseling
- English
- 1033286745
Frequently Asked Questions
Lisa Dunagan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
5 patients have reviewed Lisa Dunagan. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Lisa Dunagan.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Lisa Dunagan, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Lisa Dunagan appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.