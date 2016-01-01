See All Rehabilitation, Occupational & Physical Therapists in Duluth, MN
Lisa Dusek, OTR

Occupational & Physical Therapy
Map Pin Small Duluth, MN
Accepting new patients
Overview of Lisa Dusek, OTR

Lisa Dusek, OTR is an Occupational & Physical Therapist in Duluth, MN. 

Lisa Dusek works at Essentia Health-Polinsky Medical Rehabilitation Center in Duluth, MN. They are accepting new patients and accepts CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Lisa Dusek's Office Locations

  1
    Essentia Health-Polinsky Medical Rehabilitation Center
    1600 Miller Trunk Hwy Bldg C, Duluth, MN 55811 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    Insurance Accepted

    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Humana

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    About Lisa Dusek, OTR

    Specialties
    • Occupational & Physical Therapy
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Gender
    • Female
    NPI Number
    • 1821153701
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Hospital Affiliations

    • Essentia Health St. Mary's Medical Center

