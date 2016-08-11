See All Counselors in Apache Junction, AZ
Lisa Effendi, MA

Counseling
2.3 (3)
Call for new patient details

Overview

Lisa Effendi, MA is a Counselor in Apache Junction, AZ. 

Lisa Effendi works at Smmhc Inc in Apache Junction, AZ. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Smmhc Inc
    Smmhc Inc
564 N Idaho Rd, Apache Junction, AZ 85119
(480) 288-5328
    Aetna
    Blue Cross Blue Shield
    Cigna

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Aug 11, 2016
    I've been seeing Lisa from December of 2015 to now (August 2016) and my experience with her this far has been absolutely amazing. I see a huge difference in my ability to handle the struggles in my life and now look forward to my future with a positive outlook. She is an expert at finding the underlying issues and carefully walks you through the process of understanding, and making better judgments. I truly appreciate her genuine support and results driven approach to helping her patients. =)
    E.Walker in Tempe, AZ — Aug 11, 2016
    About Lisa Effendi, MA

    Specialties
    • Counseling
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1437203239
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Lisa Effendi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider's office at for more information.

    Lisa Effendi works at Smmhc Inc in Apache Junction, AZ.

    3 patients have reviewed Lisa Effendi. The overall rating for this provider is 2.3.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Lisa Effendi, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Lisa Effendi appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

