Lisa Effendi accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans.
Lisa Effendi, MA
Overview
Lisa Effendi, MA is a Counselor in Apache Junction, AZ.
Locations
Smmhc Inc564 N Idaho Rd, Apache Junction, AZ 85119 Directions (480) 288-5328
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
Ratings & Reviews
I've been seeing Lisa from December of 2015 to now (August 2016) and my experience with her this far has been absolutely amazing. I see a huge difference in my ability to handle the struggles in my life and now look forward to my future with a positive outlook. She is an expert at finding the underlying issues and carefully walks you through the process of understanding, and making better judgments. I truly appreciate her genuine support and results driven approach to helping her patients. =)
About Lisa Effendi, MA
- Counseling
- English
- 1437203239
3 patients have reviewed Lisa Effendi. The overall rating for this provider is 2.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Lisa Effendi.
