Lisa Ehrlich, AGNP
Offers telehealth
Overview
Lisa Ehrlich, AGNP is a Bariatric Surgery Specialist in Charlotte, NC.
Lisa Ehrlich works at
Locations
Novant Health Bariatric Solutions Elizabeth325 Hawthorne Ln Ste 100, Charlotte, NC 28204 Directions (704) 951-1098
Insurance Accepted
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
About Lisa Ehrlich, AGNP
- Bariatric Surgery
- English
- Female
- 1972007276
Hospital Affiliations
- Novant Health Huntersville Medical Center
- Novant Health Matthews Medical Center
- Novant Health Presbyterian Medical Center
Frequently Asked Questions
Lisa Ehrlich works at
