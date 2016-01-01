See All Nurse Practitioners in Memphis, TN
Lisa Erickson, NP Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Lisa Erickson, NP

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
0.0 (0)
Accepting new patients

Overview of Lisa Erickson, NP

Lisa Erickson, NP is a Nurse Practitioner in Memphis, TN. 

Lisa Erickson works at Oak Street Health Whitehaven in Memphis, TN. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Lisa Erickson's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Oak Street Health Whitehaven
    5339 Elvis Presley Blvd Ste 1, Memphis, TN 38116 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (901) 445-6294

Ratings & Reviews

Be the first to leave a review

How was your appointment with Lisa Erickson?

Photo: Lisa Erickson, NP
How would you rate your experience with Lisa Erickson, NP?
  • Likelihood of recommending Lisa Erickson to family and friends

Lisa Erickson's Office & Staff

  • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
  • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
  • Staff friendliness and courteousness
  • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

Experience with Lisa Erickson

  • Level of trust in provider's decisions
  • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
  • How well provider listens and answers questions
  • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

Tell Us About Yourself

  • Your gender:
  • Your age group:
  • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

Finish Here

  • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
    Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
Thank you for sharing your feedback about Lisa Erickson, NP.

About Lisa Erickson, NP

Specialties
  • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
Specialties
Languages Spoken
  • English
Languages Spoken
NPI Number
  • 1700937141
NPI Number
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Frequently Asked Questions

Lisa Erickson, NP is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Lisa Erickson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Lisa Erickson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Lisa Erickson works at Oak Street Health Whitehaven in Memphis, TN. View the full address on Lisa Erickson’s profile.

Lisa Erickson has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Lisa Erickson.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Lisa Erickson, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Lisa Erickson appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

Search

Primary Care
Close Icon

In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.