Lisa Ferguson has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Lisa Ferguson
Offers telehealth
Overview of Lisa Ferguson
Lisa Ferguson is a Nurse Practitioner in Terre Haute, IN.
Lisa Ferguson works at
Lisa Ferguson's Office Locations
Union Associated Physicians Clinic LLC4601 S 7th St, Terre Haute, IN 47802 Directions (812) 232-3281
- Aetna
- Humana
- Sagamore Health Network
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Very good telehealth visits. Moreover, emails yo her through the union patient portal are promptly answered. She truly cares about her patients!
About Lisa Ferguson
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1548669831
Frequently Asked Questions
Lisa Ferguson accepts Aetna and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Lisa Ferguson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
7 patients have reviewed Lisa Ferguson. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Lisa Ferguson.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Lisa Ferguson, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Lisa Ferguson appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.