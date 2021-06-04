See All Obstetricians & Gynecologists in Scranton, PA
Lisa Fetterman, CRNP

Obstetrics & Gynecology
4.0 (8)
Accepting new patients
25 years of experience

Overview of Lisa Fetterman, CRNP

Lisa Fetterman, CRNP is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Scranton, PA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from Misericordia University.

Lisa Fetterman works at Physicians Health Alliance in Scranton, PA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Lisa Fetterman's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Physicians Health Alliance
    748 Quincy Ave Ste 2A, Scranton, PA 18510 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (570) 961-0851
    • Amerihealth
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Capital Blue Cross
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews.

    Jun 04, 2021
    She is amazing and wonderful ??
    About Lisa Fetterman, CRNP

    • Obstetrics & Gynecology
    • 25 years of experience
    • English
    • 1316980303
    Education & Certifications

    • Misericordia University
    • LYCOMING COLLEGE
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Lisa Fetterman, CRNP is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Lisa Fetterman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Lisa Fetterman has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Lisa Fetterman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Lisa Fetterman works at Physicians Health Alliance in Scranton, PA. View the full address on Lisa Fetterman’s profile.

    8 patients have reviewed Lisa Fetterman. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Lisa Fetterman.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Lisa Fetterman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Lisa Fetterman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

