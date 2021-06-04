Lisa Fetterman, CRNP is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Lisa Fetterman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Lisa Fetterman, CRNP
Overview of Lisa Fetterman, CRNP
Lisa Fetterman, CRNP is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Scranton, PA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from Misericordia University.
Lisa Fetterman works at
Lisa Fetterman's Office Locations
Physicians Health Alliance748 Quincy Ave Ste 2A, Scranton, PA 18510 Directions (570) 961-0851
- Amerihealth
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Lisa Fetterman?
She is amazing and wonderful ??
About Lisa Fetterman, CRNP
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 25 years of experience
- English
- 1316980303
Education & Certifications
- Misericordia University
- LYCOMING COLLEGE
Frequently Asked Questions
Lisa Fetterman has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Lisa Fetterman accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Lisa Fetterman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

8 patients have reviewed Lisa Fetterman. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Lisa Fetterman.
