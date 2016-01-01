Lisa Finoia, APRN is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Lisa Finoia is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Lisa Finoia, APRN
Offers telehealth
Overview of Lisa Finoia, APRN
Lisa Finoia, APRN is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Bridgeport, CT. They graduated from Chamberlain College of Nursing and is affiliated with St. Vincent's Medical Center.
Lisa Finoia works at
Lisa Finoia's Office Locations
Svmc Holdings Inc2800 Main St, Bridgeport, CT 06606 Directions (203) 332-4744MondayClosed Open 24 HoursTuesdayClosed Open 24 HoursWednesdayClosed Open 24 HoursThursdayClosed Open 24 HoursFridayClosed Open 24 HoursSaturdayClosed Open 24 HoursSundayClosed Open 24 Hours
Hospital Affiliations
- St. Vincent's Medical Center
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
About Lisa Finoia, APRN
- Pain Medicine
- English
- 1588119408
Education & Certifications
- Chamberlain College of Nursing
