Lisa Fischer accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Lisa Fischer, FNP-BC
Overview of Lisa Fischer, FNP-BC
Lisa Fischer, FNP-BC is a Nurse Practitioner in Melbourne, FL.
Lisa Fischer works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Lisa Fischer's Office Locations
-
1
Health First Medical Group1250 S Harbor City Blvd, Melbourne, FL 32901 Directions (321) 725-8919
View All Accepted Carriers
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Lisa Fischer?
About Lisa Fischer, FNP-BC
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1972074383
Frequently Asked Questions
Lisa Fischer has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Lisa Fischer works at
Lisa Fischer has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Lisa Fischer.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Lisa Fischer, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Lisa Fischer appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.