Lisa Friedlander, LICSW
Lisa Friedlander, LICSW is a Counselor in Tewksbury, MA. They graduated from New York University|Pine Manor Solstice Program Mfa Fiction|State University Of New York At Albany.
Locations
Lisa Friedlander2500 Main St Ste 204, Tewksbury, MA 01876 Directions (978) 988-9333
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Louisiana
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Massachusetts
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Tufts Health Plan
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Qualified, caring, compassionate, understanding, trustworthy and grounded. She reflects the positive inspiring quotes that you see posted in her office.
About Lisa Friedlander, LICSW
- Counseling
- English
Education & Certifications
- McLean Human Sexuality Clinic (2 Years)
- New York University|Pine Manor Solstice Program Mfa Fiction|State University Of New York At Albany
Frequently Asked Questions
Lisa Friedlander accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
12 patients have reviewed Lisa Friedlander. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Lisa Friedlander.
