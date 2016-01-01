See All Nurse Practitioners in Hearne, TX
Lisa Fuller, FNP

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
3.0 (2)
Accepting new patients
Overview of Lisa Fuller, FNP

Lisa Fuller, FNP is a Nurse Practitioner in Hearne, TX. 

Lisa Fuller works at CHI St Joseph Health in Hearne, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Lisa Fuller's Office Locations

    CHI St Joseph Health
    1643 N MARKET ST, Hearne, TX 77859

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Allergies Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anxiety
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Asthma
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Blood Pressure Management Chevron Icon
Blood Sugar Monitoring Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cancer
Cholesterol Diseases Chevron Icon
Continuous Glucose Monitoring Chevron Icon
Continuous Positive Airway Pressure (CPAP) Chevron Icon
Dementia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dementia
Depressive Disorders Chevron Icon
Diabetes Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Diabetes
Digestive Disorders Chevron Icon
Enlarged Prostate (BPH) Chevron Icon
Estrogen Replacement Therapy Chevron Icon
Eye Disease Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Headache
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Hormone Replacement Therapy Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Infectious Diseases Chevron Icon
Influenza (Flu) Chevron Icon
Injuries Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Injuries
Insulin Therapy Chevron Icon
Joint Disorders Chevron Icon
Lipid Profile Chevron Icon
Medication Management Chevron Icon
Nervous System Disorders Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Respiratory Diseases Chevron Icon
Skin Diseases Chevron Icon
Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Smoking Cessation Treatment Chevron Icon
Stress Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Stress
Stroke Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Stroke
Substance Abuse Chevron Icon
Thyroid Disease Chevron Icon
Urinary Disorders Chevron Icon
Weight Loss Management Chevron Icon
    Insurance Accepted

    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews

    3.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 2 ratings
    Patient Ratings (2)
    5 Star
    (1)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    About Lisa Fuller, FNP

    Specialties
    • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    Gender
    • Female
    Gender
    NPI Number
    • 1932531928
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Undergraduate School
    • University of Texas Medical Branch
    Undergraduate School

    Hospital Affiliations

    • St. Joseph Health Regional Hospital - Bryan, TX

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Lisa Fuller, FNP is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Lisa Fuller is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Lisa Fuller has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Lisa Fuller has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Lisa Fuller works at CHI St Joseph Health in Hearne, TX. View the full address on Lisa Fuller’s profile.

    2 patients have reviewed Lisa Fuller. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Lisa Fuller.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Lisa Fuller, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Lisa Fuller appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.