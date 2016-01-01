Lisa Garces, ANP is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Lisa Garces is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Lisa Garces, ANP
Overview of Lisa Garces, ANP
Lisa Garces, ANP is a Hematology & Oncology Specialist in Winston Salem, NC.
Lisa Garces works at
Lisa Garces' Office Locations
-
1
Novant Health Rehabilitation Center - Forsyth3333 Silas Creek Pkwy, Winston Salem, NC 27103 Directions (336) 571-7720
Insurance Accepted
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Lisa Garces?
About Lisa Garces, ANP
- Hematology & Oncology
- English
- Female
- 1114118577
Hospital Affiliations
- Novant Health Kernersville Medical Center
- Novant Health Forsyth Medical Center
- Novant Health Thomasville Medical Center
- Novant Health Rowan Medical Center
Frequently Asked Questions
Lisa Garces accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Lisa Garces has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Lisa Garces works at
Lisa Garces has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Lisa Garces.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Lisa Garces, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Lisa Garces appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.