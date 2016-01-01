Lisa Martinez, NP is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Lisa Martinez is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Lisa Martinez, NP
Overview of Lisa Martinez, NP
Lisa Martinez, NP is a Nurse Practitioner in Philadelphia, PA.
Lisa Martinez's Office Locations
Oak Street Health Parkside5050 Parkside Ave # 2, Philadelphia, PA 19131 Directions (215) 602-7532
Oak Street Health Aramingo3621 Aramingo Ave # C5, Philadelphia, PA 19134 Directions (215) 602-7530
Oak Street Health South Philly2310 S Columbus Blvd, Philadelphia, PA 19148 Directions (215) 602-7765
Oak Street Health University City37 S 40th St Fl 2, Philadelphia, PA 19104 Directions (215) 602-7543
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
Ratings & Reviews
About Lisa Martinez, NP
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1043659592
Frequently Asked Questions
Lisa Martinez accepts Aetna and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Lisa Martinez has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Lisa Martinez, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Lisa Martinez appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.