Lisa Gilbert, NP is an Infectious Disease Medicine Nurse Practitioner in Riverside, CA. They specialize in Infectious Disease Medicine (Nurse Practitioner), has 6 years of experience. They graduated from WESTERN UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES|Western University of Health Sciences in Pomona, California.
RUHS Public Health- PrEP/HIV/STD Program7140 Indiana Ave, Riverside, CA 92504 Directions (951) 358-5000Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
- Inland Empire Health Plan
- Medicare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Lisa Gilbert, NP has helped me in so many ways. She was always kind but willing to help with whatever issue I was having at the time. I would highly recommend her. :)
- Infectious Disease Medicine (Nurse Practitioner)
- 6 years of experience
- English
- 1578075867
- WESTERN UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES|Western University of Health Sciences in Pomona, California
Lisa Gilbert has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Lisa Gilbert has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
13 patients have reviewed Lisa Gilbert. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Lisa Gilbert.
