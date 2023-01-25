Lisa Granato, PSY is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Lisa Granato is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Lisa Granato, PSY
Overview
Lisa Granato, PSY is a Psychologist in Forked River, NJ.
They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 424 S Main St Ste F, Forked River, NJ 08731 Directions (609) 693-4343
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- QualCare
Ratings & Reviews
My evaluation was done by Dr. Granato. She seemed welcoming and genuinely concerned with my issues. I have been seeing a Therapist in her office since. I have a long way to go. However, so far I do not have any complaints. The only downside I can see is that there is no weekend availability.
About Lisa Granato, PSY
- Psychology
- English
- 1932142148
Lisa Granato accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans.
Lisa Granato has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
10 patients have reviewed Lisa Granato. The overall rating for this provider is 2.2.
