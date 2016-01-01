See All Nurse Practitioners in Abington, PA
Lisa Griffin, CRNP

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
Accepting new patients

Overview of Lisa Griffin, CRNP

Lisa Griffin, CRNP is a Nurse Practitioner in Abington, PA. 

Lisa Griffin works at Abington Memorial Hospital in Abington, PA. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Lisa Griffin's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Abington Memorial Hospital
    1200 Old York Rd Fl 5, Abington, PA 19001 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

About Lisa Griffin, CRNP

Specialties
  • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
Specialties
Languages Spoken
  • English
Languages Spoken
Gender
  • Female
Gender
NPI Number
  • 1295246189
NPI Number
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Hospital Affiliations

  • Jefferson Abington Hospital

