Overview of Lisa Grothe, APNP

Lisa Grothe, APNP is a Cardiology Specialist in Appleton, WI. They specialize in Cardiology, has 4 years of experience. They graduated from Chamberlain College of Nursing and is affiliated with Thedacare Medical Center Berlin, ThedaCare Medical Center - Shawano, ThedaCare Medical Center - Waupaca, Thedacare Regional Medical Center Appleton and Thedacare Regional Medical Center Neenah.



Lisa Grothe works at ThedaCare Cardiovascular Care Appleton in Appleton, WI with other offices in Berlin, WI, Neenah, WI, New London, WI, Shawano, WI and Waupaca, WI. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.