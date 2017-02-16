Lisa Grummer has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Lisa Grummer, APN is a Nurse Practitioner in Little Rock, AR.
Therapuetic Services of Arkansas1 Lile Ct Ste 200, Little Rock, AR 72205 Directions (501) 224-5500
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
Lisa is very knowledgeable and personable! She spent time has helped tremendously with my healthcare.
About Lisa Grummer, APN
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1124096151
Lisa Grummer accepts Aetna and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
5 patients have reviewed Lisa Grummer. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Lisa Grummer.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Lisa Grummer, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Lisa Grummer appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.