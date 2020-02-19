See All Counselors in Brooksville, FL
Lisa Gunther, LMHC

Counseling
4.4 (13)
Call for new patient details

Offers telehealth

Overview

Lisa Gunther, LMHC is a Counselor in Brooksville, FL. 

Lisa Gunther works at Barbara Ghen PLLC LCSW in Brooksville, FL. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Still Waters Counseling, Inc
    12128 Cortez Blvd, Brooksville, FL 34613 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (352) 592-7740
    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 13 ratings
    Patient Ratings (13)
    5 Star
    (11)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Feb 19, 2020
    I highly recommend Lisa Gunther. I have been a regular client of Lisa’s for eight months. I sought a Christian counselor that would provide guidance and recommendations firmly rooted in Biblical truth. Lisa’s counsel has been instrumental in my healing process. She is open and caring both while listening and while giving advice. She also prays with me, which has given me deep comfort. Lisa is easy to talk to and has helped me face painful difficulties and life patterns. I trust, respect, and like her. My therapy journey has been a successful professional alliance because Lisa truly “gets” me. I believe that God guided me to the right person. I am so grateful for Lisa’s professional counseling and spiritual support.
    — Feb 19, 2020
    Photo: Lisa Gunther, LMHC
    About Lisa Gunther, LMHC

    Specialties
    • Counseling
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1972672426
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Lisa Gunther has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Lisa Gunther works at Barbara Ghen PLLC LCSW in Brooksville, FL. View the full address on Lisa Gunther’s profile.

    13 patients have reviewed Lisa Gunther. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Lisa Gunther.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Lisa Gunther, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Lisa Gunther appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

