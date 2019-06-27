See All Nurse Practitioners in Galena, MD
Lisa Hall McDonald, CRNP Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!
Super Profile

Lisa Hall McDonald, CRNP

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
5.0 (3)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview of Lisa Hall McDonald, CRNP

Lisa Hall McDonald, CRNP is a Nurse Practitioner in Galena, MD. 

Lisa Hall McDonald works at UM Shore Medical Group- Primary Care at Galena in Galena, MD. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Super Profile
5/5
Customize your search with filters that provide more Super Profile results near you
User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.
Customize Search

Lisa Hall McDonald's Office Locations

  1. 1
    UM Shore Medical Group- Primary Care at Galena
    119C N Main St, Galena, MD 21635 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (410) 648-5150

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • University of Maryland Shore Medical Center at Easton

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Birth Control
Pelvic Exams
Birth Control
Pelvic Exams

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Birth Control Chevron Icon
Pelvic Exams Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 3 ratings
    Patient Ratings (3)
    5 Star
    (3)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Lisa Hall McDonald?

    Jun 27, 2019
    I am so glad I started going to her, she is makes you feel comfortable, and she actually listens and addresses all of your concerns. I feel I can talk to her freely and openly about my concerns to her without feeling like I'm being judged or wasting her time. I even encouraged friends and family to change to her and they love her as well.
    Tracey in KENNEDYVILLE, MD — Jun 27, 2019
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Lisa Hall McDonald, CRNP
    How would you rate your experience with Lisa Hall McDonald, CRNP?
    • Likelihood of recommending Lisa Hall McDonald to family and friends

    Lisa Hall McDonald's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Lisa Hall McDonald

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Lisa Hall McDonald, CRNP.

    About Lisa Hall McDonald, CRNP

    Specialties
    • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1770825747
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Lisa Hall McDonald, CRNP is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Lisa Hall McDonald is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Lisa Hall McDonald has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Lisa Hall McDonald works at UM Shore Medical Group- Primary Care at Galena in Galena, MD. View the full address on Lisa Hall McDonald’s profile.

    3 patients have reviewed Lisa Hall McDonald. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Lisa Hall McDonald.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Lisa Hall McDonald, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Lisa Hall McDonald appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Lisa Hall McDonald, CRNP?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.