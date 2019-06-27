Lisa Hall McDonald, CRNP is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Lisa Hall McDonald is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Lisa Hall McDonald, CRNP
Offers telehealth
Overview of Lisa Hall McDonald, CRNP
Lisa Hall McDonald, CRNP is a Nurse Practitioner in Galena, MD.
Lisa Hall McDonald works at
Lisa Hall McDonald's Office Locations
-
1
UM Shore Medical Group- Primary Care at Galena119C N Main St, Galena, MD 21635 Directions (410) 648-5150
Hospital Affiliations
- University of Maryland Shore Medical Center at Easton
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Lisa Hall McDonald?
I am so glad I started going to her, she is makes you feel comfortable, and she actually listens and addresses all of your concerns. I feel I can talk to her freely and openly about my concerns to her without feeling like I'm being judged or wasting her time. I even encouraged friends and family to change to her and they love her as well.
About Lisa Hall McDonald, CRNP
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1770825747
Frequently Asked Questions
Lisa Hall McDonald has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Lisa Hall McDonald accepts Aetna, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Lisa Hall McDonald has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Lisa Hall McDonald works at
3 patients have reviewed Lisa Hall McDonald. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Lisa Hall McDonald.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Lisa Hall McDonald, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Lisa Hall McDonald appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.