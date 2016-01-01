See All Nurse Practitioners in Little Falls, MN
Lisa Hendrickson, NP

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
Accepting new patients
Overview of Lisa Hendrickson, NP

Lisa Hendrickson, NP is a Nurse Practitioner in Little Falls, MN. 

Lisa Hendrickson works at Unity Family Healthcare in Little Falls, MN. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Lisa Hendrickson's Office Locations

  1
    Family Medical Center P.A.
    811 2nd St SE Ste A, Little Falls, MN 56345
    Saturday
    9:00am - 11:00am

About Lisa Hendrickson, NP

  • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
  • English
  • Female
  • 1801472659
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Hospital Affiliations

  • CHI St. Alexius Health Carrington Medical Center

