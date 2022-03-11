Lisa Highland has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Lisa Highland, APRN
Offers telehealth
Overview of Lisa Highland, APRN
Lisa Highland, APRN is a Nurse Practitioner in Lexington, KY.
Lisa Highland works at
Lisa Highland's Office Locations
CHI Saint Joseph Medical Group - Cardiology1401 Harrodsburg Rd Ste A300, Lexington, KY 40504 Directions (859) 276-4429SundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- Saint Joseph Hospital
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I Just love this lady , she really cares about her patients , she treats you like family and really listens to your concerns . I would never see anyone but her
About Lisa Highland, APRN
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1053757591
Frequently Asked Questions
Lisa Highland accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Lisa Highland has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Lisa Highland has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Lisa Highland.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Lisa Highland, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Lisa Highland appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.