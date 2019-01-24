Lisa Irwin accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Lisa Irwin, PSY
Offers telehealth
Overview
Lisa Irwin, PSY is a Clinical Psychologist in Shelby Township, MI.
Lisa Irwin works at
Locations
Shelby Counseling Inc.52188 Van Dyke Ave Ste 320, Shelby Township, MI 48316 Directions (586) 323-0176
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
She has been an amazing resource. Her professionalism, candor, empathy and ability to help you see the tools that you already possess, are quite remarkable. Highly recommend.
About Lisa Irwin, PSY
- Clinical Psychology
- English
Frequently Asked Questions
Lisa Irwin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
7 patients have reviewed Lisa Irwin. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Lisa Irwin.
