Dr. Lisa Jackson, PHD
Overview of Dr. Lisa Jackson, PHD
Dr. Lisa Jackson, PHD is a Neuropsychologist in Amherst, NY.
Dr. Jackson's Office Locations
- 1 4955 N Bailey Ave, Amherst, NY 14226 Directions (716) 833-0292
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
I have seen Dr Jackson for both of my children for different reasons. She is a consummate professional with a well-run office who takes the time to speak to parents and offer sound and concrete advice for both day-to-day parenting as well as managing a child's cognitive problems. I found the testing to be extremely thorough and the report to be an effective tool for working with the school to modify the instructional environment for my children. I have known two other parents who use Dr Jackson and both were happy with the experience. The wait time to see her is fairly lengthy but unfortunately that seems to be the case with every other mental health professional. I would recommend her without hesitation.
About Dr. Lisa Jackson, PHD
- Neuropsychology
- English
