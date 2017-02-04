Lisa Schampan has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Lisa Schampan, LMSW
Overview
Lisa Schampan, LMSW is a Counselor in Plano, TX.
Locations
- 1 1700 Alma Dr Ste 315, Plano, TX 75075 Directions (972) 994-1175
- Aetna
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
After being laid off, Lisa helped ease my transition. She is great at narrowing done the reason behind anxieties. She is an excellent life coach.
About Lisa Schampan, LMSW
- Counseling
- English
- 1922109347
