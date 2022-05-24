Lisa Johnson accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Lisa Johnson, LCPC
Overview
Lisa Johnson, LCPC is a Counselor in Eagle, ID.
Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 325 E Shore Dr Ste 120, Eagle, ID 83616 Directions (208) 484-1797
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Lisa Johnson?
I’ve always been skeptical of counseling. Lisa has helped me more than any counselor has ever helped. I have had a great response to EMRD and ART. Lisa Is highly recommended!
About Lisa Johnson, LCPC
- Counseling
- English
- 1902942600
Frequently Asked Questions
Lisa Johnson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
6 patients have reviewed Lisa Johnson. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Lisa Johnson.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Lisa Johnson, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Lisa Johnson appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.