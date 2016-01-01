Lisa Jonas, LCSW is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Lisa Jonas is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Lisa Jonas, LCSW
Offers telehealth
Overview of Lisa Jonas, LCSW
Lisa Jonas, LCSW is a Social Worker in Kansas City, MO.
Lisa Jonas works at
Lisa Jonas' Office Locations
Lisa Jonas, LCSW400 E Red Bridge Rd Ste 304, Kansas City, MO 64131 Directions (816) 403-3857
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
About Lisa Jonas, LCSW
- Social Work
- English
- 1699802199
Lisa Jonas accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans.
Lisa Jonas has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
Lisa Jonas works at
