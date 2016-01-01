See All Nurse Anesthetists in Wilmington, NC
Lisa Jones, CRNA Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Lisa Jones, CRNA

Nurse Anesthesiology
0.0 (0)
Accepting new patients

Overview of Lisa Jones, CRNA

Lisa Jones, CRNA is a Nurse Anesthetist in Wilmington, NC. 

Lisa Jones works at Coastal Children's Services in Wilmington, NC. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Lisa Jones' Office Locations

  1. 1
    Coastal Children's Services
    2131 S 17th St, Wilmington, NC 28401 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (910) 507-3046

Ratings & Reviews

Be the first to leave a review

How was your appointment with Lisa Jones?

Photo: Lisa Jones, CRNA
How would you rate your experience with Lisa Jones, CRNA?
  • Likelihood of recommending Lisa Jones to family and friends

Lisa Jones' Office & Staff

  • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
  • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
  • Staff friendliness and courteousness
  • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

Experience with Lisa Jones

  • Level of trust in provider's decisions
  • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
  • How well provider listens and answers questions
  • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

Tell Us About Yourself

  • Your gender:
  • Your age group:
  • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

Finish Here

  • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
    Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
Thank you for sharing your feedback about Lisa Jones, CRNA.

About Lisa Jones, CRNA

Specialties
  • Nurse Anesthesiology
Specialties
Languages Spoken
  • English
Languages Spoken
Gender
  • Female
Gender
NPI Number
  • 1568896421
NPI Number
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Hospital Affiliations

  • Novant Health Pender Medical Center
  • Novant Health New Hanover Regional Medical Center

Frequently Asked Questions

Lisa Jones, CRNA is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Lisa Jones is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Lisa Jones has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Lisa Jones works at Coastal Children's Services in Wilmington, NC. View the full address on Lisa Jones’s profile.

Lisa Jones has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Lisa Jones.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Lisa Jones, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Lisa Jones appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

Search

Primary Care
Close Icon

In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.