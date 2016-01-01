Lisa Kelly accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Lisa Kelly, APRN
Offers telehealth
Overview of Lisa Kelly, APRN
Lisa Kelly, APRN is a Nurse Practitioner in Charleston, WV.
Lisa Kelly's Office Locations
Patrick Street116 Hills Plz, Charleston, WV 25387 Directions (304) 720-4466
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
About Lisa Kelly, APRN
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1912317629
Lisa Kelly has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
