Lisa Kirschner, ARNP

Family Medicine
3.9 (12)
Call for new patient details

Offers telehealth

Overview

Lisa Kirschner, ARNP is a Family Medicine Specialist in South Windsor, CT. 

Lisa Kirschner works at Hartford HealthCare Medical Group in South Windsor, CT. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Hartford HealthCare Medical Group
    1559 Sullivan Ave Ste 200, South Windsor, CT 06074 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (860) 696-2350

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Hartford Hospital
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    3.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 12 ratings
    Patient Ratings (12)
    5 Star
    (8)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Mar 29, 2022
    Lisa Kirschner is always kind, while friendly, caring and also concerned about my general overall being since she's last seen me. I have never waited more than 10 minutes to be seen and once in the Office I am made to feel as though I am Lisa's only Patient that she has for the day. She is very thoughtful and thorough with the questions she asks and she is equally as seemingly interested in what I have to say. She is very good about explaining everything in terms that are easy to understand, and she is sure to make you feel comfortable should you require additional information. Lisa is a Wonderful Person, (APRN). She has an exceptional compassionate demeanor and an impressive knowledge of the Medical Profession. I am truly pleased with the relationship that I have with my Primary Care Provider, Lisa Kirschner.
    Allison Brooks — Mar 29, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Lisa Kirschner, ARNP
    About Lisa Kirschner, ARNP

    Specialties
    • Family Medicine
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1275867301
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Lisa Kirschner has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Lisa Kirschner has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Lisa Kirschner works at Hartford HealthCare Medical Group in South Windsor, CT. View the full address on Lisa Kirschner’s profile.

    12 patients have reviewed Lisa Kirschner. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Lisa Kirschner.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Lisa Kirschner, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Lisa Kirschner appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Primary Care
