Overview

Lisa Kunkle, PA-C is a Family Medicine Specialist in Woodbury, NJ. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from Mcp Hahnemann University and is affiliated with Cooper University Hospital.



Lisa Kunkle works at Cooper Care Alliance in Woodbury, NJ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.