Lisa Lemke, LMFT is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Lisa Lemke is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Lisa Lemke, LMFT
Overview
Lisa Lemke, LMFT is a Psychotherapist in Hialeah, FL.
Locations
Grow Therapy777 E 25th St Ste 203, Hialeah, FL 33013 Directions (786) 244-2403
- 2 1100 Cesery Blvd Ste 101, Jacksonville, FL 32211 Directions (904) 745-3070
Grow Therapy66 W Flagler St Ste 900, Miami, FL 33130 Directions (786) 244-7347Monday8:00am - 6:00pmTuesday8:00am - 6:00pmWednesday8:00am - 6:00pmThursday8:00am - 6:00pmFriday8:00am - 6:00pmSaturday8:00am - 6:00pmSunday8:00am - 6:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- HealthLink
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Lisa Lemke?
"There were some technical issues with our remote session but I do not want that to take away from how wonderful Lisa is as a therapist. Such a great listener. "
About Lisa Lemke, LMFT
- Psychotherapy
- English
Frequently Asked Questions
Lisa Lemke accepts Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Lisa Lemke has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
2 patients have reviewed Lisa Lemke. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Lisa Lemke.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Lisa Lemke, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Lisa Lemke appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.